Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

This three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Next to Normal" stars Caissie Levy (Broadway’s “Frozen”), Jamie Parker (Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”), Jack Wolfe (Netflix’s SHADOW & BONE) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Next to Normal

An intimate portrait of a modern family, the show explores illness, loss, grief and family as a suburban wife and mother lives with bipolar disorder and is haunted by her past.

Marc Brenner / Thirteen Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Caissie Levy in "Next to Normal."

Filmed at Wyndham’s Theatre in September 2024 during the show’s West End transfer from its original run at the Donmar Warehouse, the musical is produced by David Stone (“Wicked”), staged by director Michael Longhurst and features an original rock score by Tom Kitt with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

Marc Brenner / Thirteen Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jamie Parker and Caissie Levy in "Next to Normal."

2025 “Broadway’s Best” Lineup:

GREAT PERFORMANCES returns to raise the curtain on its next “Broadway’s Best” lineup with four star-studded productions featuring drama, comedy and music. The lineup begins with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Next to Normal" starring Caissie Levy (Broadway’s “Frozen”) recorded during its West End transfer from London’s Donmar Warehouse, followed by Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang’s Broadway comedy "Yellow Face" from Roundabout Theater Company starring Daniel Dae Kim (LOST, HAWAII FIVE-0). The lineup continues with Tony-winning musical "Girl from the North Country" featuring 20 reimagined songs by Bob Dylan, and finishes with Cole Porter’s "Kiss Me, Kate" starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block.

Marc Brenner / Thirteen Jack Wolfe and Jamie Parker in "Next to Normal."

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES "Next to Normal" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.