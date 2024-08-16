LIVE FROM THE LBJ LIBRARY WITH MARK UPDEGROVE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Monday, Aug. 19 - 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

LIVE FROM THE LBJ LIBRARY WITH MARK UPDEGROVE is an interview-style discussion program that covers an array of thought-provoking topics with some of today’s brightest individuals. The series is hosted by author, historian and journalist Mark Updegrove, who interviews preeminent thought leaders – historians, authors, journalists, filmmakers, and others – with a focus on issues that are vital to America's future, including the state of our democracy and the importance of strong leadership.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Heather Cox Richardson” Monday, Aug.19 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Heather Cox Richardson, Boston College professor, author of "Democracy Awakening," and writer of the daily newsletter, "Letters from an American," outlines the threats to American democracy throughout history and provides insight on how the nation can overcome its current challenges.

Episode 2 “Bill McRaven” Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Admiral William McRaven, Navy Seal and leader of the U.S. Special Operations Command that oversaw the raid that led to the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, offers advice on leadership from his best-selling book, "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog."

Episode 3: “Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (Part I)” Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 - In part 1 of a two-part interview, legendary Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein reflect on their early careers and how they came to report on the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to President Nixon's resignation 50 years ago.

Episode 4: “Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (Part II)” Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 - In part 2 of the two-part interview, renowned reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein compare how the political and media landscapes of today differ from the time of the Watergate scandal they investigated over 50 years ago.

Episode 5: “Melody Barnes” Schedule TBA - Melody Barnes, Executive Director of the Karsh Institute for Democracy and former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council for Barack Obama, offers her thoughts on civics education, faith in government, and the presidency of Joe Biden.

Episode 6 : “Nicole Hemmer” Schedule TBA - Vanderbilt University history professor Nicole Hemmer discusses her latest book, “Partisans,” on the marked changes the GOP has undergone since the celebrated presidency of Republican icon Ronald Reagan nearly 40 years ago.

Episode 7: “Julian Zelizer” Schedule TBA - Julian Zelizer, professor of History and Public Affairs at Princeton University and CNN political analyst, puts the challenges we face as a nation today into historical context.

Episode 8: “Jonathan Eig” Schedule TBA - Best-selling author Jonathan Eig discusses his acclaimed book “King: A Life,” the first major biography of Martin Luther King, Jr. in nearly two generations.

Presented by KLRU. Distributed by American Public TV