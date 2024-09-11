Monday, Sept.16, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Self-made millionaire Bill Bradley built a video store empire from the ground up. Yet when the industry collapsed, so too did his fortune. With nothing to his name, he finds success again in extreme endurance athletics. But in a race that's defeated him for years, he's forced to confront agonizing failure yet again and discover the true meaning of self-transformation.

Epic Bill

Visit the film website: https://www.epicbillfilm.com/ / "Epic Bill" on Instagram

Credits: A film by Quinnolyn Benson-Yates. Edited by Stephen Strout, Quinnolyn Benson-yates and Josh Bevan. Red Wrap Productions. Music by Laura Karpman and Nora Kroll-rosenbaum. Sound: Aaron Kesler.