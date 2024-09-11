Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Epic Bill

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 11, 2024 at 2:39 PM PDT
Bill Bradley, Arrowhead
Red Wrap Productions
/
NETA
Bill Bradley, Arrowhead (undated)

Monday, Sept.16, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Self-made millionaire Bill Bradley built a video store empire from the ground up. Yet when the industry collapsed, so too did his fortune. With nothing to his name, he finds success again in extreme endurance athletics. But in a race that's defeated him for years, he's forced to confront agonizing failure yet again and discover the true meaning of self-transformation.

Epic Bill

Visit the film website: https://www.epicbillfilm.com/ / "Epic Bill" on Instagram

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: A film by Quinnolyn Benson-Yates. Edited by Stephen Strout, Quinnolyn Benson-yates and Josh Bevan. Red Wrap Productions. Music by Laura Karpman and Nora Kroll-rosenbaum. Sound: Aaron Kesler.

Bill Bradley, Aconcagua
Red Wrap Productions
Bill Bradley, Aconcagua

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News