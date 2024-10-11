SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Herculaneum Scrolls

Premieres Wednesday, Oct.16, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Uncover the groundbreaking science being used by computer scientist Brent Seales as he attempts to be the first person in nearly 2,000 years to read inside hundreds of carbonized ancient scrolls found at the archaeological site of Herculaneum in Italy.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | The Herculaneum Scrolls

Brent's work combines cutting-edge scanning techniques with his own artificial intelligence software, to attempt to teach a computer to read inside the scrolls without ever having to open them.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Decoding the Herculaneum Scrolls: AI Meets Ancient Texts

Credits: A production of Impossible Factual and The WNET Group, in association with ZDF Studios, Channel 5, SBS Australia, and France Télévisions. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Produced and Directed by Adam Luria. Edit Director is Ed Baranski. Executive Producers for Impossible Factual are Jonathan Drake and Steve Maher. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.