Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

Beautifully told and crafted, this documentary from filmmaker Frank Marshall features live performances of the songwriting partnership between multi-Grammy Award-winning artists Carole King and James Taylor. It explores music history in the making through the stories of both performers, their early partnerships of writing and performing together, and their hugely successful solo careers.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name - Preview

The film features specially shot performances at the SNHU Arena New Hampshire, early archival footage, and film from the Troubadour reunion shows in 2007. It also includes stunning performances of Carole King classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Up on the Roof,” “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Natural Woman,” “Beautiful,” “So Far Away.” James Taylor’s performances include “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” “Long Ago and Far Away,” “Shower the People,” “Country Road,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina in My Mind” and “Copperline.”

Courtesy of Kennedy / Marshall / PBS James Taylor and Carole King. The film features specially shot performances at the SNHU Arena New Hampshire, early archival footage, and film from the Troubadour reunion shows in 2007.

Watch On Your Schedule: “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name” is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.