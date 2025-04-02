Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

San Diego chef nominated for coveted James Beard Award

By City News Service
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:43 PM PDT
Tara Monsod, executive chef of Animae, works in the kitchen. San Diego, Calif. April 11, 2024.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Tara Monsod, executive chef of Animae, works in the kitchen. San Diego, Calif. April 11, 2024.

A San Diego chef was among the culinary artisans nominated Wednesday for a coveted James Beard Award for top chef in California.

Tara Monsod of ANIMAE, 969 Pacific Highway, is one of five people nominated for the title of Best Chef: California by the James Beard Foundation, whose awards are considered the pinnacle of culinary achievement. Also nominated were Daniel Castillo of Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano, Jon Yao of Kato in Los Angeles, Richard Lee of Saison in San Francisco and Kosuke Tada of Mijoté, also in San Francisco.

Gusto Bread in Long Beach was nominated for outstanding bakery. It will compete with Atelier Ortega in Wyoming, JinJu Patisserie in Oregon, Starship Bagel in Texas and Super Secret Ice Cream in New Hampshire.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Roberto Alcocer stands in Valle in Oceanside in this undated photo.
KPBS Midday Edition
RELATED: Chef Roberto Alcocer of Valle on his culinary journey
Andrew Bracken
Julianna Domingo
Kori Suzuki

Tobin Shea of Redbird in Los Angeles was nominated for the prize of outstanding professional in cocktail service, a new category added by the foundation to this year's honors. Strong Water in Anaheim earned a nod for outstanding wine and other beverages program.

Winners of the coveted honors will be announced June 16 at a gala event in Chicago.

Other James Beard Award nominees:

Tags

Arts & Culture Food
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News