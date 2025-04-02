San Diego chef nominated for coveted James Beard Award

A San Diego chef was among the culinary artisans nominated Wednesday for a coveted James Beard Award for top chef in California.

Tara Monsod of ANIMAE, 969 Pacific Highway, is one of five people nominated for the title of Best Chef: California by the James Beard Foundation, whose awards are considered the pinnacle of culinary achievement. Also nominated were Daniel Castillo of Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano, Jon Yao of Kato in Los Angeles, Richard Lee of Saison in San Francisco and Kosuke Tada of Mijoté, also in San Francisco.

Gusto Bread in Long Beach was nominated for outstanding bakery. It will compete with Atelier Ortega in Wyoming, JinJu Patisserie in Oregon, Starship Bagel in Texas and Super Secret Ice Cream in New Hampshire.

Tobin Shea of Redbird in Los Angeles was nominated for the prize of outstanding professional in cocktail service, a new category added by the foundation to this year's honors. Strong Water in Anaheim earned a nod for outstanding wine and other beverages program.

Winners of the coveted honors will be announced June 16 at a gala event in Chicago.