Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

THEATRE CORNER: Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
Hip-Hop artist Mitchy Slick, and podcast host and musician Parker Edison.
NWB Imaging
Hip-Hop artist Mitchy Slick, and podcast host and musician Parker Edison.

Premieres Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Monday, April 7 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

THEATRE CORNER welcomes local Rap icon Mitchy Slick to discuss the evolution and challenges of hip-hop, emphasizing storytelling as a key element. We also have the pleasure of welcoming Parker Edison to THEATER CORNER. Parker is a multifaceted artist and community activist.

Watch On Your Schedule: THEATRE CORNER is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

If you missed the first 2 episodes, "Deborah Cox" and "Sheldon Epps & Steve Breen" stream now with the PBS app.

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor
NWB Imaging
THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor

Credit: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News