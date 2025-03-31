San Diego County could see more light rain, high winds this week

San Diego County's foothills and mountain regions could see some light rain Monday, while residents across the county will see gusty winds Tuesday, forecasters said Sunday.

About one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain were forecast at lower elevations Monday, but mountain areas could exceed a half-inch, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will remain in effect until at least 2 a.m. Wednesday for the county deserts. Gusts over 60 miles per hour could occur Monday afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts, but Tuesday will have more widespread winds, including near the coast.

Monday's temperatures will mostly be in the mid- to upper 60s on the coast and inland areas, the mid- to upper 50s in the mountains and the upper 70s in the desert areas, according to the NWS.

On Tuesday, temperatures will range from the low 50s in the mountain areas to the 70s in the desert.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes moderate to high rip currents, surf from 3 to 6 feet, with local sets to 7 feet. Higher surf is expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 feet, with sets to 9 feet and locally to 10 feet for west-facing beaches.

A gale watch will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon until at least Wednesday morning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border out to 10 nautical miles and waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 10 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

According to marine forecasters, winds and seas continued to gradually wane Sunday but will remain partially elevated, with gusts 10 to 15 knots and seas 4 to 6 feet Sunday night. A short period of 7 to 8-second northwest swells at 290 to 300 degrees should arrive early Tuesday — bringing steep and choppy seas from 10 to 12 feet.

Sea winds may increase substantially, gusting up to 35 knots, peaking Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with winds and seas expected to slowly calm down by Thursday.

More light rain is possible on Thursday, according to the NWS.

"Fair warmer weather will return next weekend," the NWS reported.