Jackson Merrill and Padres agree to $135 million, 9-year contract for 2026-34

All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill started paying immediate dividends on the $135 million, nine-year contract he and the San Diego Padres agreed to on Wednesday morning.

A few hours after the ink dried on the contract that covers 2026-34, Merrill hit a two-run home run with two outs in the third inning to give the Padres a 4-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians. Merrill took several steps, tossed his bat in the air and gestured with his right arm. He homered for the second straight game and has hit safely in all seven games this year.

Merrill had a sensational rookie season in 2024 and said several times he wanted to stay long term with the Padres.

“An opportunity to sign with the San Diego Padres is enough for me. But I also feel like there comes a line where you know your worth, you know your value," Merrill said at a news conference before the Padres played Cleveland. “Listen, I know there are contracts out there that are beyond absurd, there’s super amounts of money. But having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that.”

Merrill, who turns 22 on April 19, was moved from shortstop to center field in spring training last year when the Padres had only two outfielders on their roster. He made the opening day roster and hit .292 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes.

He's had a least one hit in every game this season and has helped the Padres to the first 6-0 start in their 57-season history.

“The Padres were the first team that ever reached out to me, ever scouted me,” he said. “They believed in me from Day 1. They wanted me. It feels good to be wanted. I always felt they had a certain trust in me.”

Merrill gets a $10 million signing bonus, $1 million payable within 30 days of the contract's approval by Major League Baseball and $3 million on Jan. 15 in each of the next three years.

He gets salaries of $1 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027, $8 million in 2028, $10 million in 2029 and $20 million annually from 2030-34.

San Diego has a $21 million option for 2034 that would become a player option at the same salary if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any season from 2026-34.

His salary would escalate by $1 million for all remaining years for any season in which he has 500 or more plate appearances.

Merrill's option price would escalate by $1 million each time he finishes among the top 10 in MVP voting.

He also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

He has an $809,500 salary while in the major leagues this year after earning the $740,000 minimum last year and gaining $1,191,534 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Merrill would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 World Series.

“It's a privilege to be with him for the next several years,” manager Mike Shildt said. "He’s joining a core group of players that are very special here. He fits right in and we’re really excited about it.

