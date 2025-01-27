GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Tuesdays, Jan. 28 - Feb. 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesdays, Feb. 5 - 26 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2

GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE examines the powerful influence of Black migration on American culture and society. While the first large migration was a forced journey from Africa in bondage, voluntary migrations in the 20th and 21st centuries have significantly reshaped the nation.

GREAT MIGRATIONS Extended Trailer

This series explores the first and second waves of the Great Migration from the South to the North during the two World Wars, the “New Great Migration” of African Americans returning home to the South of their ancestors since the 1970s, and the “Next Great Migration” marked by the historic and growing influx of African and Caribbean immigration in the 20th and 21st centuries. The film powerfully demonstrates that movement is a defining feature of the Black American experience.

GREAT MIGRATIONS Inside Look

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Exodus" Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Explore the first wave of the Great Migration, when more than a million Black Americans fled the Jim Crow South for the promised lands of the North.

McGee Media / PBS Dr. Henry Louis Gates with a photo of the Arthur family during their group interview.

Episode 2: "Streets Paved in Gold" Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Learn about the second wave of the Great Migration when Northern and Western Black communities matured through migration and transformed the cultural and political power of Black America.

GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE | Streets Paved in Gold |Trailer

Episode 3: "One Way Ticket Back" Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Explore how the reverse migration of Black Americans to the South—driven by mass movements, economic change, and an ongoing struggle for freedom—continued to reshape the country.

GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE | One Way Ticket Back |Trailer

Episode 4: "Coming to America" Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Hear the story of African and Caribbean immigrants in the United States and examine their profound impact on American culture and what it means to be Black in America.

GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE | Coming to America |Trailer

