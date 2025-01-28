Give Now
Jesse Ventura Shocks The World

Published January 28, 2025 at 3:14 PM PST
Jesse Ventura on the set of NewsNight Minnesota. (undated photo)
APT
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Jesse Ventura is many things, but boring isn't one of them. "Jesse Ventura Shocks the World" explores the people, values, and experiences that shaped him, 25 years after the former pro wrestler surprisingly became governor of Minnesota.

Follow his implausible career path, wild term in office, early support of the women's liberation movement, and love of democracy, guns, and gay rights in a documentary about a larger-than-life personality.

Jesse Ventura on election night, Nov. 3, 1998
APT
Watch On Your Schedule: "Jesse Ventura Shocks The World" is available to stream now with the PBS app.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, center, hands a pen to former Governor Jesse Ventura during a bill signing at the State Capitol. (undated photo)
APT
Credits: TPT. Distributed by American Public Television

