Jesse Ventura Shocks The World
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
Jesse Ventura is many things, but boring isn't one of them. "Jesse Ventura Shocks the World" explores the people, values, and experiences that shaped him, 25 years after the former pro wrestler surprisingly became governor of Minnesota.
Jesse Ventura Shocks the World | Trailer
Follow his implausible career path, wild term in office, early support of the women's liberation movement, and love of democracy, guns, and gay rights in a documentary about a larger-than-life personality.
Watch On Your Schedule: "Jesse Ventura Shocks The World" is available to stream now with the PBS app.
Credits: TPT. Distributed by American Public Television