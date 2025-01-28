Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

THOMAS JEFFERSON

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:47 PM PST
Official Presidential portrait of Thomas Jefferson (by Rembrandt Peale, 1800)
Public Domain
/
Wikipedia
Official Presidential portrait of Thomas Jefferson (by Rembrandt Peale, 1800)

Fridays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sundays, Feb. 9 and 16 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

THOMAS JEFFERSON is a two-part portrait of our enigmatic and brilliant third president.

Premiered on PBS: February 1997

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
THOMAS JEFFERSON: An American Enigma

Thomas Jefferson embodies within his own life the most profound contradictions of American history: as the author of the Declaration of Independence, he gave voice to our fervent desire for freedom, but he also owned more than 150 slaves and never saw fit to free them.

THOMAS JEFFERSON: Drafting the Declaration of Independence

Watch On Your Schedule: THOMAS JEFFERSON is available to stream. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

THOMAS JEFFERSON: The Road to Monticello

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News