Liza Minnelli was born in the spotlight and has spent her life entertaining audiences with her magnetic charm and formidable talents as an actress, singer and dancer. The daughter of the legendary Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, Liza made a name for herself as an influential performer and celebrated EGOT winner, having received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and four Tony Awards. Learn how Minnelli became the star she is today, navigating professional and personal challenges with the help of extraordinary mentors in AMERICAN MASTERS "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story."

Featuring archival footage and stills, performance clips and new interviews with Minnelli, the film is an intimate look into her dynamic life, from her complex relationship with her mother to her skyrocketing stardom after her Academy Award-winning role in "Cabaret."

The film dives into her relationships with her most trusted mentors, like Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston and Bob Fosse, and their profound influence on Minnelli throughout her decades-long career.

The film features a star-studded lineup of interviewees including performers Michael Feinstein, Ben Vereen, Jim Caruso and George Hamilton, actress Mia Farrow, "Cabaret" co-star Joel Grey, actor Darren Criss and the late Chita Rivera. The featured talent, along with Minnelli, reveal candid insights into the star's illustrious life, from navigating fame after her mother’s death to her romantic relationships.

As the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Minnelli was no stranger to the spotlight from an early age. As a toddler, she made an uncredited on-screen appearance in 1949’s "In The Good Old Summertime," also starring Garland. Minnelli developed a passion for performing throughout her youth and honed her dance and vocal talents. She received her first Academy Award nomination in 1970 for her lead role in "The Sterile Cuckoo."

Shortly thereafter, Minnelli was launched into global stardom after her career-defining role as Sally Bowles in 1972’s "Cabaret," which earned her many honors including an Academy Award for Best Actress in A Leading Role. Following the film’s success, Minnelli starred in the Emmy-winning "Liza with a Z," a television concert special produced by Ebb and Fosse that cemented her place as a triple threat and Hollywood icon.

Over the years, Minnelli has starred in numerous titles within film, television and theater, with memorable credits including "New York, New York," "Arthur," ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, and stage performances in "Chicago" and "Victor/Victoria." While she has not performed in recent years, Minnelli’s legacy endures as new generations discover her timeless work.

