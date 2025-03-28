Give Now
Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 28, 2025 at 2:52 PM PDT
Liz Carpenter on Air Force One
Collection of Christy Carpenter
Liz Carpenter on Air Force One

Monday, March 31, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

A captivating story of an extraordinary woman, "Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter," provides an intimate look at the trailblazing career and influential life of journalist, author, humorist, political activist, and proud Texan.

Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter

Carpenter served as a key aide to Vice President Lyndon Johnson, chief of staff/press secretary for Lady Bird Johnson, and later as an inspirational leader for women’s equality.

1970, Liz Carpenter and LBJ share a laugh while promoting her bestselling White House memoir.
Collection of Christy Carpenter
1970, Liz Carpenter and LBJ share a laugh while promoting her bestselling White House memoir.
Liz and Les Carpenter reporting fr om the U.S. Capitol. (undated photo)
Collection of Christy Carpenter
Liz and Les Carpenter reporting fr om the U.S. Capitol. (undated photo)

From the JFK assassination to campaigning for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, Liz Carpenter experienced and helped shape some of the most vivid moments and movements of the 20th century.

Distinguished Lectureship for Liz Carpenter at Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. (undated photo)
Collection of Christy Carpenter
Distinguished Lectureship for Liz Carpenter at Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. (undated photo)

Over her 89 years, Liz Carpenter was often front and center where history was unfolding – hers is the story of blazing professional trails while pushing forward an agenda for women’s rights, political engagement, and the environment that remains highly relevant today.

First Lady Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird and Gov. Ann Richards at UT's Annual Liz Carpenter Distinguished Lecture, April 6, 1993.
Austin American-Statesman - USA TODAY Network - LC w.
First Lady Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird and Gov. Ann Richards at UT's Annual Liz Carpenter Distinguished Lecture, April 6, 1993.

Directors Christy Carpenter and Abby Ginzberg weave candid modern-day interviews with both of LBJ’s children including Luci Johnson and Lynda Johnson Robb, Dan Rather, Bill Moyers, Gloria Steinem, and more, with archival footage that reveals Liz’s enduring passion for shaking things up in the battle for equal rights and human progress.

Liz Carpenter and Pres. Bill Clinton (undated photo)
Collection of Christy Carpenter
Liz Carpenter and Pres. Bill Clinton (undated photo)

Watch On Your Schedule: "Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter" is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Liz at Robertson Home in Salado, Texas where she was born. (undated photo)
Matt Lankes
Liz at Robertson Home in Salado, Texas where she was born. (undated photo)

Lizcarpenterfilm is on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
