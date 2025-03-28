Monday, March 31, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

A captivating story of an extraordinary woman, "Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter," provides an intimate look at the trailblazing career and influential life of journalist, author, humorist, political activist, and proud Texan.

Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter

Carpenter served as a key aide to Vice President Lyndon Johnson, chief of staff/press secretary for Lady Bird Johnson, and later as an inspirational leader for women’s equality.

Collection of Christy Carpenter 1970, Liz Carpenter and LBJ share a laugh while promoting her bestselling White House memoir.

Collection of Christy Carpenter Liz and Les Carpenter reporting fr om the U.S. Capitol. (undated photo)

From the JFK assassination to campaigning for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, Liz Carpenter experienced and helped shape some of the most vivid moments and movements of the 20th century.

Collection of Christy Carpenter Distinguished Lectureship for Liz Carpenter at Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. (undated photo)

Over her 89 years, Liz Carpenter was often front and center where history was unfolding – hers is the story of blazing professional trails while pushing forward an agenda for women’s rights, political engagement, and the environment that remains highly relevant today.

Austin American-Statesman - USA TODAY Network - LC w. First Lady Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird and Gov. Ann Richards at UT's Annual Liz Carpenter Distinguished Lecture, April 6, 1993.

Directors Christy Carpenter and Abby Ginzberg weave candid modern-day interviews with both of LBJ’s children including Luci Johnson and Lynda Johnson Robb, Dan Rather, Bill Moyers, Gloria Steinem, and more, with archival footage that reveals Liz’s enduring passion for shaking things up in the battle for equal rights and human progress.

Collection of Christy Carpenter Liz Carpenter and Pres. Bill Clinton (undated photo)

Matt Lankes Liz at Robertson Home in Salado, Texas where she was born. (undated photo)

