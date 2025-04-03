Thursdays, April 3 - 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 - 5 now with KPBS Passport!

The award-winning British mystery series stars Michael Kitchen as DCI Christopher Foyle, a man of few words and rock-solid convictions. Set in a quiet English coastal town during WWII and in London during the Cold War's early days, rich in moral complexity and period details, the upright, laconic detective is tasked with investigating cases on the home front of his coastal community

Foyle's War, Season 1

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The German Woman" Encore Thursday, April 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Having been turned down to join the war effort, Foyle feels frustrated at being left behind, but he soon finds his skills are needed on the home front when a well-known German woman is brutally murdered. Guest stars include Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl"; "Saltburn") and James McAvoy ("X-Men: First Class"; "Atonement").

Episode 2: "The White Feather" Encore Thursday, April 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The arrest of a young girl on a sabotage charge brings Foyle into contact with a group of English Nazi sympathizers. Guest stars include Charles Dance (GAME OF THRONES) and Tobias Menzies (OUTLANDER; THE CROWN).

Episode 3: "A Lesson In Murder" Encore Thursday, April 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Foyle is asked to investigate the death of a conscientious objector being held in police custody. Guest starring David Tennant (DOCTOR WHO; BROADCHURCH; GOOD OMENS).

Episode 4: "Eagle Day" Encore Thursday, April 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the course of investigating a murder, Foyle uncovers a plot to steal art treasures while his son Andrew gets involved in a top secret radar program. Guest appearances include ENDEAVOUR stars Roger Allam and Anton Lesser.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream seasons 1 - 5 of FOYLE'S WAR with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

