Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. and Encore Sunday, May 11 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, May 9, 2025:

Trump’s Middle East Trip

President Donald Trump is about to begin the first major foreign trip of his second term, traveling next week to Saudi Arabia, while also making stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, nations which play a key role in mediating conflicts in the region.

His Middle East visit comes at a critical time, as America’s role and influence in the world under his leadership are being tested by the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, the Israeli government’s controversial moves in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine remains elusive.

Joining editor in chief of The Atlantic and moderator, Jeffrey Goldberg, to discuss this and more:



Susan Glasser, Staff Writer, The New Yorker

Asma Khalid, White House Correspondent, NPR and Political Contributor, ABC News

David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, T he New York Times

Nancy Youssef, National Security Correspondent, The Wall Street Journal



This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

