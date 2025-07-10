FOYLE'S WAR: Season 5

Thursdays, July 10 and 17, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1-9 now with KPBS Passport!

Combining historical accuracy with compelling mysteries, this award-winning British series is what the Wall Street Journal calls “a triumph from start to finish”. Michael Kitchen (Reckless, GoldenEye) stars as Christopher Foyle, a man of few words and rock-solid convictions. Set in a quiet English coastal town during WWII and in London during the Cold War's early days, the upright, laconic detective is tasked with investigating cases on the home front as conflict ravages the social fabric of his coastal community.

APT A scene from FOYLE'S WAR

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 501: "Bleak Midwinter" - The death of a woman in a munitions factory becomes linked with the murder of Milner's estranged wife as he falls under suspicion and Foyle strives to clear his name. Guest stars include John Nettleton (YES, MINISTER)

Episode 502: "Casualties of War" - Foyle has his hands full dealing with illegal gambling, sabotage, and his needy goddaughter who shows up on his doorstep with her traumatized son. Guest stars include Kevin Doyle (Mr. Molesley in DOWNTON ABBEY)

