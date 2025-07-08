Newly-elected Lemon Grove councilman Sitivi 'Steve' Faiai dies

Lemon Grove City Councilman Sitivi Faiai, elected to his first term in November, suddenly died Tuesday, the city announced.

Faiai, who went by "Steve," was a football coach at Helix High School and is survived by a wife and two sons. His age was not immediately available.

"During his service on the City Council, Councilman Faiai brought with him a spirit of integrity, collaboration, and heartfelt commitment," a statement from the city read. "He focused on improving public safety, addressing homelessness and further efforts to support youth and families. His priorities reflected a deep sense of community pride and building a cleaner, safer, and more united Lemon Grove."

Faiai's candidate statement from the November election read: "I believe that supporting working families through strong leadership is critical for a community that is seeking to improve and repair itself after years of neglect. People's safety needs to be a top priority and I will support all efforts to ensure residents have a cleaner city in which they feel comfortable living."