American Delivery

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:13 AM PDT
CNM Toni Tipton with Black Breastfeeding Group at Five Rivers Health in Dayton, Ohio.
Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

In the U.S., where more women die in childbirth than in any other wealthy nation, the joys of pregnancy and motherhood are often overshadowed by fear. Amid a growing maternal health crisis, especially for women of color, "American Delivery" explores glimmers of hope, such as women finding their voice and autonomy, nurses listening to women and offering birth choices, and hospital leaders making community-based decisions.

American Delivery | Preview

The film interweaves the stories of women and their families across the U.S. as they navigate the challenges of pregnancy, mental health, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

Nurse Midwife JoAnne Burris with Chrissie Adams in Kentucky.
American Nurse Project
/
APT
It paints a joyous portrait of the moment babies come into the world and the heroic efforts of families and communities to catch new mothers before they fall through the broken health safety net.

Dominique in labor with Malcolm at the Brooklyn Birthing Center.
American Nurse Project
/
APT
Watch On Your Schedule: "American Delivery" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Rodolfo and Jess with baby and nurse Dionna.
American Nurse Project
/
APT
Credits: Carolyn Jones, director and executive producer, Lisa C. Frank; producer and executive producer; Jaka Vinšek - Cinematographer, Chelsea Smith, editor; Anne Alvergue, editor; Jonathan Sanford, Composer; Barbara Glickstein, media strategist; Bob Gourley, web developer.

Watch Carolyn’s TEDMED talk, “A Tribute to Nurses.”

Official film website

Presented by WHYY. Distributed by American Public Television

Asha and baby in Tanzania.
American Nurse Project
/
APT
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
