Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

In the U.S., where more women die in childbirth than in any other wealthy nation, the joys of pregnancy and motherhood are often overshadowed by fear. Amid a growing maternal health crisis, especially for women of color, "American Delivery" explores glimmers of hope, such as women finding their voice and autonomy, nurses listening to women and offering birth choices, and hospital leaders making community-based decisions.

American Delivery | Preview

The film interweaves the stories of women and their families across the U.S. as they navigate the challenges of pregnancy, mental health, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

American Nurse Project / APT Nurse Midwife JoAnne Burris with Chrissie Adams in Kentucky.

It paints a joyous portrait of the moment babies come into the world and the heroic efforts of families and communities to catch new mothers before they fall through the broken health safety net.

American Nurse Project / APT Dominique in labor with Malcolm at the Brooklyn Birthing Center.

Watch On Your Schedule: "American Delivery" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

American Nurse Project / APT Rodolfo and Jess with baby and nurse Dionna.

Credits: Carolyn Jones, director and executive producer, Lisa C. Frank; producer and executive producer; Jaka Vinšek - Cinematographer, Chelsea Smith, editor; Anne Alvergue, editor; Jonathan Sanford, Composer; Barbara Glickstein, media strategist; Bob Gourley, web developer.

Watch Carolyn’s TEDMED talk, “A Tribute to Nurses.”

Official film website

Presented by WHYY. Distributed by American Public Television