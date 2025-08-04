Stream now with KPBS Passport! Watch Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

In response to French Resistance activities in the area and the D-Day landing of June 6, 1944, a German SS (Schutzstaffel, or "Protection Squads") division arrived in the small French village of Oradour-sur-Glane on June 10, 1944, and massacred 643 innocent civilians. It was one of the worst atrocities of World War II.

Oradour 1

Four hundred women and children were taken into the village church and murdered. The men were shot. Only seven people managed to escape. Oradour remains a monument to the brutality of war and how civilians paid the price in WWII when the battle passed through their town, city, or village.

Narrated by actor Jeff Daniels, "Village of Death: Oradour-Sur-Glane 1944" captures the lasting impact that this atrocity had on the region and the world at large.

Courtesy of The World War II Foundation and French National Archives / WNED / APT Oradour-sur-Glane, France

Courtesy of The World War II Foundation and French National Archives / Alamy Church of Oradour sur Glane, the village ruins destroyed during World War II June 10, Haute-Vienne, Nouvelle Aquitaine, France

