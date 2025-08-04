Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Village of Death: Oradour-Sur-Glane 1944

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:33 PM PDT
Robert Hebras, last living survivor of the Oradour-sur-Glane Massacre.
Courtesy of The World War II Foundation and French National Archives
/
APT
Robert Hebras, last living survivor of the Oradour-sur-Glane Massacre.

Stream now with KPBS Passport! Watch Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

In response to French Resistance activities in the area and the D-Day landing of June 6, 1944, a German SS (Schutzstaffel, or "Protection Squads") division arrived in the small French village of Oradour-sur-Glane on June 10, 1944, and massacred 643 innocent civilians. It was one of the worst atrocities of World War II.

Oradour 1

Four hundred women and children were taken into the village church and murdered. The men were shot. Only seven people managed to escape. Oradour remains a monument to the brutality of war and how civilians paid the price in WWII when the battle passed through their town, city, or village.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
In response to French Resistance activities in the area and the D-Day landing of June 6, 1944, a German SS (Schutzstaffel, or "Protection Squads") division arrived in the small French village of Oradour-sur-Glane on June 10, 1944, and massacred 643 innocent civilians.
Courtesy of The World War II Foundation and French National Archives
/
APT / WNED
In response to French Resistance activities in the area and the D-Day landing of June 6, 1944, a German SS (Schutzstaffel, or "Protection Squads") division arrived in the small French village of Oradour-sur-Glane on June 10, 1944, and massacred 643 innocent civilians.

Narrated by actor Jeff Daniels, "Village of Death: Oradour-Sur-Glane 1944" captures the lasting impact that this atrocity had on the region and the world at large.

Oradour-sur-Glane, France
Courtesy of The World War II Foundation and French National Archives
/
WNED / APT
Oradour-sur-Glane, France

Watch On Your Schedule: "Village of Death: Oradour-Sur-Glane 1944" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Church of Oradour sur Glane, the village ruins destroyed during World War II June 10, Haute-Vienne, Nouvelle Aquitaine, France
Courtesy of The World War II Foundation and French National Archives
/
Alamy
Church of Oradour sur Glane, the village ruins destroyed during World War II June 10, Haute-Vienne, Nouvelle Aquitaine, France

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WNED.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News