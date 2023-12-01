National AIDS Memorial quilt panels on display in Oceanside

World AIDS Day is being celebrated this Friday, Dec. 1 at the Oceanside Public Library.

The annual "Remember and Commit" event will include story sharing from the public, HIV resources and a display of four historic panels of the Quilt from the National AIDS Memorial in San Francisco.

Max Disposti of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center said the event is about coming together to honor those who died, and “to continue to destigmatize people living with HIV/AIDS.”

This is the first year the World AIDS Day event will be held at the Oceanside Civic Center. Disposti said it's part of an effort to expand the decades-long event to the greater community.

“To really go beyond the LGBT community because there are false associations that this disease only affects only people that happen to be LGBT, when it's not true,” Disposti said.

He said the event will be held at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, at 5:30 p.m Friday.

All members of the public are welcome to remember and learn more about ongoing decades long fight against HIV and AIDS.