Merchandise from closed Little Italy store to find new home

Architectural Salvage, a mecca for decorators and builders, has closed its doors for good after 30 years in Little Italy.

But seekers of vintage doodads like doorknobs, light fixtures and escutcheons will have a new place to find them.

Elizabeth Scalice, the owner of Architectural Salvage, told KPBS that someone — yet unnamed — stepped forward and bought all of her remaining merchandise: locks, stocks and antique mirrors.

A statement from Scalice said the new owner of all those vintage wares plans to open a new, reimagined store in Barrio Logan this spring.

In 1996, San Diego artist and historic preservationist Elizabeth Scalice had an idea for a store the likes of which San Diego had never seen. That idea became a reality in a place she called Architectural Salvage.

Scalice decided to move on from Architectural Salvage and held a large sale earlier this month.

“It’s been just the ride of my life. It’s been so much fun, but I’ve got some other stuff in me, and I gotta get out there," Scalice told KPBS. "I’m gonna go out and do some more things while I have the chance."