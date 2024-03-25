Give Now
Spring Arts Guide 2024
This spring, discover our picks for the best art and culture in San Diego, including visual art, theater, dance, music and literature — and even some picks for kids. Read on for roundups of events, but also a chance to get to know some of the creative people sharing their art with San Diego.
transcenDANCE students range in age from 9 to 19, and experience dance and performance in a safe space. These dancers rehearse for their upcoming "Let Them: BLOOM" theater production, San Diego, Calif., March 12, 2024
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
transcenDANCE students range in age from 9 to 18, and experience dance and performance in a safe space. These dancers rehearse for their upcoming "Let Them: Bloom" theater production, San Diego, Calif., March 12, 2024

TranscenDANCE offers youth equitable access to dance, art and support services

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

The transcenDANCE youth arts project makes its purpose clear with capital letters in its name.

For 18 years, the nationally recognized creative youth organization has provided equitable access to dance and performance training for children from under-resourced communities in San Diego.

"It's not only an outlet for dance, but also holistic support to give children the nourishment they need in all areas of their lives," said Cat Corral, co-founder and artistic/executive director.

Artist Mithsuca Berry is shown with their Octavia Butler-inspired mural in an undated photo at the New Children's Museum in San Diego, Calif. The mural is part of an interactive exhibit inspired by the work of Butler, who was an influential science fiction writer.
Arts & Culture
SPRING ARTS: 5 kid-friendly arts and culture events in San Diego this spring
Julia Dixon Evans

The organization welcomes young people from anywhere in the county with a focus on mid-city neighborhoods that include Logan Heights, Southeast San Diego, Lemon Grove, and Spring Valley.

"I really like dancing and poetry," said Makai Joaquin Nieblas, 10. He has attended classes at transcenDANCE for three years. "Both dance and poetry help me express emotions like sadness, happiness, joy and excitement," he said.

There are year-round dance classes at transcenDANCE centers in El Cerrito and Lemon Grove. But, creative expression is a compliment to other social-emotional programs that are also offered. They include individual and group counseling, mentoring in leadership, and workshops in college preparation and career planning.

Penelope Balderas, 11, is just beginning her dance training. At the same time, she's getting support to become a better communicator. She said, "I like talking to people. I also want to be a good listener and try to understand people and how they're feeling."

Student dancers rehearse at the transenDANCE studio in the El Cerrito neighborhood. They are some of the 70 young performers in the upcoming Let Them: BLOOM production on April 7th and 8th, San Diego, Calif., March 12, 2024
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Student dancers rehearse at the transcenDANCE studio in the El Cerrito neighborhood in San Diego, Calif. on March 12, 2024. They are some of the 70 young performers in the upcoming "Let Them: BLOOM" production on April 5 and 6.

Seventy young performers ages 9-19 have been rehearsing for the upcoming "Let Them: BLOOM" dance theater production. It's an annual performance event with themes supporting human rights, civic engagement, and dignity.

"The production includes creative work humanizing dignity through the five senses," Corral said.

On stage at the Hoover High School Performing Arts Center in City Heights, audiences will see everyday experiences portrayed with examples of human kindness. All of it is inspired by the curriculum students have used in their learning.

The transenDANCE youth arts project provides services and support to children from under-resourced communities and partners with Title 1 schools on curriculum, San Diego, Calif., March 12, 2024
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
The transcenDANCE youth arts project provides services and support to children from under-resourced communities and partners with Title 1 schools on curriculum. Dancers are shown rehearsing in San Diego, Calif. on March 12, 2024.

"transcenDANCE is like a family. You come here being able to fully express yourself, and not feeling judged at all," said Halene Lebaron, 15. She is one of the performers collaborating with professional artists to co-create the "Let Them: Bloom" performance on April 5 and 6. "It's such an open environment and all the dancers are so dedicated and all the teaching artists are so dedicated. I really love the theme this year," she said.

Ana Sophia Francisco, 14, has been dancing since her mother enrolled her in ballet classes when she was four years old. "I love that I can meet new people and I can express myself without using any words. I just really show myself through dance."

She also loves the community that has been created. "transcenDANCE is a very accepting community and no matter what you're going through, we will help you through it," she said.

"transcenDANCE is a very accepting community and no matter what you're going through, we will help you through it."
Ana Sophia Francisco, 8th grade student

Dance is one activity offered to students from underserved communities through the transendDANCE curriculum which also includes academic and mental health support, San Diego, Calif., March 12, 2024
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Dance is one activity offered to students from underserved communities through the transcenDANCE curriculum, which also includes academic and mental health support. Students are shown rehearsing in San Diego, Calif. on March 12, 2024.

transcenDANCE: "Let Them: BLOOM"
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
$15 students (with code BLOOM50); $30 general admission

Hoover High School Performing Arts Center, 4474 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights.
tdarts.org/bloom

Arts & Culture Dance
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
