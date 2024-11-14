Escondido seeking new management for California Center for the Arts

The California Center for the Arts has been a hub for culture, art, performances and community in North County since 1994.

"This was a house that Escondido built. It was very specifically minded for community-centered events and community-centered celebrations," said Jesse Gonzalez, the community advancement manager with the center.

The center features a 1,500-seat European-style concert hall, a smaller 400-seat theater, an art museum, studios and a conference center for all kinds of events.

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Foundation (CCAEF) has managed programming at the center for 30 years for a fee of $600,000 paid for by the city.

But that tenure could come to an end.

Escondido faces an $11 million budget gap, and it’s put out a request for proposals (RFP) to see if a new operator could “maximize community benefit and minimize financial subsidy requirements.”

A review found the center was running at a loss a few years ago. Gonzalez says COVID-19 had a lot to do with that.

"Part of our mission statement was bringing people together, and if you can't bring people together for a substantial amount of time ... it gets harder to get into those communities or build bridges into those communities," he said.

New management in the CCAEF has implemented changes that have turned the organization's deficit around. But with the RFP in place, the foundation must follow the application process in order to retain management of the facilities.

"We're doing a lot of really great work here and I feel like we're just getting started," Gonzalez said. "We're all very hungry. It's a $1.4 million turnaround. We're in the black for the first time in over a decade. But that took a lot of work ... And the hope is that we can convince the city and the people that we are the best option to run the programing here."

Gonzalez said it would be a shame to see the facilities go into the hands of an organization that may not provide the same community access to the arts.

The foundation laid the question on the community, by hosting a town hall for feedback.

Community members filled the concert hall Tuesday evening to ask questions, provide feedback and learn more about the work of the foundation.

Some praised the foundation's work. Others questioned the changes that turned the foundation's deficit around. And local organizations inquired about the room for opportunity.

"The goal is to see these facilities used 365 days a year. There's plenty of opportunity for that," said Gina Gonzalez, the CEO of CCAEF. "Really, we need to fill this building. Empty buildings do us no good. The goal is to keep them filled, keep them activated. And that really will bring a whole new sense of belonging and create that third space we all desire."

In a written statement, Escondido mayor Dane White said "the city is committed to ensuring that the California Center for the Arts facility continues to serve the community with fun, family friendly programming ... Our City is looking for ways to ensure that this amazing City asset can provide maximum community benefit through programming and jobs and we look forward to reviewing any proposals that we receive.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15. The city council is expected to make a decision on a new, or renewed, operator by Spring 2025.