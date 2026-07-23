Thousands of fans descended on the San Diego Convention Center Thursday as Comic-Con
Comic-Con kicked off Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate pop culture, comics, movies and more.
The Gaslamp District gates wrapped with Avenger Doomsday branding for Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
Attendees walk the halls of the San Diego Convention Center at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
A prop expert that has worked on Mandalorian demonstrates animatronics of a Grugu figure. (Riley Arthur)
Comic-Con attendees look through stacked of comics for sale at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A man searching through his Comic-Con bag as attendees walk pass at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
A group of friends play Magic the Gathering in a Magic the Gathering board game pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A mother adjusts her boy's costume while in line outside of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A boy watches his father play a transformer pinball machine at Stern's pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
A cosplayer stands on a planted to get a better image in front of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
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