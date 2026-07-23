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The Gaslamp District gates wrapped with Avenger Doomsday branding for Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.

Thousands of fans descended on the San Diego Convention Center Thursday as Comic-Con

Comic-Con kicked off Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate pop culture, comics, movies and more.

The Gaslamp District gates wrapped with Avenger Doomsday branding for Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
The Gaslamp District gates wrapped with Avenger Doomsday branding for Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Attendees walk the halls of the San Diego Convention Center at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
Attendees walk the halls of the San Diego Convention Center at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A mother and daughter look at a comic at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A mother and daughter look at a comic at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.   (Mike Damron)
A prop expert that has worked on Mandalorian demonstrates animatronics of a Grugu figure.
A prop expert that has worked on Mandalorian demonstrates animatronics of a Grugu figure.   (Riley Arthur)
Comic-Con attendees look through stacked of comics for sale at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
Comic-Con attendees look through stacked of comics for sale at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A puppeteer shows off puppets in a booth at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A puppeteer shows off puppets in a booth at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.   (Mike Damron)
A man searching through his Comic-Con bag as attendees walk pass at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026.
A man searching through his Comic-Con bag as attendees walk pass at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Friends take a break during Comic-Con on day one, July 23, 2026.
Friends take a break during Comic-Con on day one, July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A group of friends play Magic the Gathering in a Magic the Gathering board game pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A group of friends play Magic the Gathering in a Magic the Gathering board game pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A man looks through stickers at a vendor booth during Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A man looks through stickers at a vendor booth during Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A mother adjusts her boy's costume while in line outside of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A mother adjusts her boy's costume while in line outside of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A service dog dressed to impress at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A service dog dressed to impress at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
Attendee throws rubber cabbages in a game pop-up during Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
Attendee throws rubber cabbages in a game pop-up during Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A boy watches his father play a transformer pinball machine at Stern's pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A boy watches his father play a transformer pinball machine at Stern's pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A group of C3 droids wait in line for the elevator at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A group of C3 droids wait in line for the elevator at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A mario costumed family take a break at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A mario costumed family take a break at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
An cosplayer plays with his glowing ball at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
An cosplayer plays with his glowing ball at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A cosplayer stands on a planted to get a better image in front of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A cosplayer stands on a planted to get a better image in front of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Attendees play a video game pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
Attendees play a video game pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
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