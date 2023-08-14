Tijuana little leaguers ready for their big shot

Two outs and two strikes with bases loaded. Score tied 0-0 in the penultimate inning of a game that would decide which team would represent Mexico in the Little League World Series.

Tijuana’s Marco Mejia steps up to the plate. He fouls off the first pitch. He squares up on the second, but doesn’t think he got enough of it.

“I thought they’d catch it or maybe it’d hit the wall,” Mejia said in Spanish. “I didn’t think it’d be a grand slam.”

But the ball did clear the fences on that day in mid July. And now Tijuana is representing Mexico in the biggest Little League Tournament on the planet, which is set to start on Aug. 16 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“The way they won the (national) championships, I don’t have the words to explain how I feel,” said league president Alberto Mejia. “Especially because it was my son who hit the grand slam.”

The team has spent the past couple weeks practicing and with other Little League teams in San Diego and Tijuana. They’re scheduled to fly out to Williamsport on Thursday.

Playing in the Little League World Series is a dream come true for these players, and a once-in-a-lifetime shot for most of them. They’re ineligible when they turn 13.

“It feels amazing to represent your country in this tournament,” said Jorge Lizarraga, a 12-year-old pitcher who throws 73 mph fastballs. “It’s going to be something that I’ll never forget.”

Marco Mejia hit the grand slam homerun that helped to win the Mexican national championship for the Tijuana Little League and gain them a spot in the Little League World Series tournament, Tijuana, August 1, 2023.





Matthew Bowler 3 of 6 Tijuana Little League and Mexican national champs on their home field in Tijuana, August 1, 2023.

Matthew Bowler 4 of 6 Tijuana Little League and Mexican national champs practice on their home field in Tijuana, August 1, 2023.

Matthew Bowler 5 of 6 Mothers of the players for the Tijuana Little League champs cheer on the team at practice, Tijuana, August 1, 2023.



Matthew Bowler 6 of 6 Tijuana Little League fan showing off the ball he was able to get team members to sign, Tijuana, August 1, 2023.

Matthew Bowler

Regardless of what happens in Williamsport, Tijuana’s all-stars have already become local celebrities. They’ve done rounds of interviews with local media, been invited to public events and signed autographs for little kids.

Max Leyba, a shortstop, is stoked about the free swag. The players got new chains, jerseys, even hats with their names and numbers embroidered on the back.

The road to the championship won’t be easy. Their first game will be on Aug. 17 against the winner of a game between Cuba and Japan.

Both are strong opponents, Leyba said. But he’s confident of Tijuana’s chances.

“With how hard we’ve been training and how much effort we’ve put in, I think we have a shot at winning,” he said.

The parents also understand that this isn’t a holiday trip.

“We know we have a great team,” Alberto Mejia said. “We’re not going on vacation; we’re going to try to win. We want to try to be in the championship game.”