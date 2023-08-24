Tijuana knocked out of Little League World Series

Tijuana’s all-star baseball team was eliminated from the Little League World Series Thursday.

The team became local celebrities after winning Mexico’s national championship in July. That victory earned them the right to represent Mexico in the Little League World Series.

The tournament, which is played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania every year, is broken up into a domestic and international bracket. The winner of each bracket faces off in the championship game.

Mexico reached the semi-finals of the international bracket, defeating Venezuela and Japan before losing to Curacao 4-1 on Thursday.

The Tijuana Little League has become a regional powerhouse. Alumni include Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays, and San Diego Padres legend Adrian Gonzalez.

The league has a 9-acre complex full of baseball fields and batting cages. More than 2,000 players compete in the league, including many from San Diego.

Tijuana’s last appearance in the Little League World Series was in 2013. That team reached the finals of the international bracket before losing to Japan.

