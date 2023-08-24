Give Now
Border & Immigration

Tijuana knocked out of Little League World Series

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM PDT
Tijuana Little League and Mexican national champs practice on their home field in Tijuana, August 1, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Tijuana Little League and Mexican national champs practice on their home field in Tijuana, August 1, 2023.

Tijuana’s all-star baseball team was eliminated from the Little League World Series Thursday.

The team became local celebrities after winning Mexico’s national championship in July. That victory earned them the right to represent Mexico in the Little League World Series.

The tournament, which is played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania every year, is broken up into a domestic and international bracket. The winner of each bracket faces off in the championship game.

Mexico reached the semi-finals of the international bracket, defeating Venezuela and Japan before losing to Curacao 4-1 on Thursday.

The Tijuana Little League has become a regional powerhouse. Alumni include Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays, and San Diego Padres legend Adrian Gonzalez.

The league has a 9-acre complex full of baseball fields and batting cages. More than 2,000 players compete in the league, including many from San Diego.

Tijuana’s last appearance in the Little League World Series was in 2013. That team reached the finals of the international bracket before losing to Japan.

Tags

Border & Immigration SportsBorderTravelKidsFamily
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
