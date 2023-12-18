Judge's ruling clears way for Midway Rising redevelopment project

A San Diego County Superior Court judge's ruling ended the final challenge to the voter-approved Measure C, which allows for taller buildings in the Midway District.

Measure C, which San Diego voters approved in 2022, eliminated the Midway District's 30-foot coastal height limit. However, the measure had faced legal challenges. Late last week, Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal rejected the last of the challenges.

This was good news for backers of the Midway Rising Project, a proposal to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena.

"This clears the way for the Midway Rising Project, which would build thousands of new homes and revitalize the Sports Arena area, creating thousands of jobs and giving our local economy a major boost," Said Mayor Todd Gloria on Friday. "This is a massive win for the people of San Diego."

Christina Bibler, the city's economic development director, said the Midway Rising development includes a new arena and 2,000 affordable homes.

"From a private development standpoint that’s on city-owned land — we have not had a project of this magnitude in decades," Bibler said. "To that point — this is the largest affordable housing project in the state."

The group Save Our Access filed the legal challenge and argued city officials did not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). A spokesperson for the group said they're worried about affecting existing infrastructure.

"This is a wrecking ball to San Diego’s quality of life," said Save Our Access President John McNab. "This will bring devastating gridlock to San Diego."

McNab said this is bigger than just Midway Rising, and has concerns about privatizing public land.

Meanwhile, others who lived and worked in the Midway area are excited about prospects for redevelopment.

"No one wants to see the Midway area continue its downward spiral — so we see this as very positive," said Cathy Kenton, a member and former chairwoman of the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group.

Kenton said the 30-foot building height limit has hindered growth in the area for decades.

"It has hurt the community now for 50 years," Kenton said. "I believe that’s why we haven't seen significant redevelopment. A lot hinges on obviously Midway Rising — the Sports Arena site — because that’s going to trigger a lot of redevelopment. Very similar to what Petco did for the East Village."

A draft of the Midway Rising plan was submitted in October. City officials say they are going through the plan and an environmental review process. A "Notice of Preparation" was filed on the city's website Monday, which gave the public a chance to comment.

McNab with Save Our Access said the group is not sure whether it will appeal the judge's ruling.

