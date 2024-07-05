City of San Diego to begin pipeline project on Sunday in Clairemont

Construction crews will begin installing pipelines this weekend in the Clairemont Drive and Balboa Avenue intersection in the Clairemont neighborhood, the city of San Diego announced Friday.

The project is part of Pure Water San Diego, a phased, multi-year program that aims to provide almost half of the local water supply by 2035.

Officials said Pure Water is the largest integrated infrastructure project in the city government's history, with construction on the first phase slightly more than 55% complete.

Crews will work at night — between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through July 17 — to reduce traffic impacts, the city announced. They will maintain one lane of northbound and southbound traffic on Clairemont Drive through the intersection, and detour eastbound and westbound traffic on Balboa Avenue.

Emergency vehicles will have access at all times. After 5 a.m., all traffic lanes will be open through the intersection, according to the city.

Drivers in the area should follow posted signs, plan for traffic delays and be aware of overnight construction noise, officials said, adding the construction schedule may change.

Juan Guerreiro, Public Utilities Department director, said the city will "strive to keep traffic disruptions in the area to a minimum."

"We appreciate the patience from commuters and nearby residents and businesses as we continue to make progress on the Pure Water program," he added.

After finishing the intersection project, crews will install additional pipeline northbound on Clairemont Drive, according to the city.

When finished, officials said Phase 1 will produce an annual average of 30 million gallons daily of purified water.

Now in the planning stage, Phase 2 will produce an additional 53 million gallons a day, according to the city.