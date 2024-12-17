As $258M deficit looms, San Diego sees untapped revenue in parking meters

San Diego city officials are looking for ways to balance a budget deficit next year of more than $258 million , and cuts to city services are likely on the horizon.

But one popular area of city spending — road repair and maintenance — could be somewhat protected if city leaders move forward with a proposal to raise the rates charged at city parking meters.

Mayor Todd Gloria last week announced a series of budget mitigation measures he plans to roll out in the coming months, after voters narrowly rejected a sales tax measure to fund the city government. He said he intends to update the rates charged at city-owned parking garages, which support the city's general fund.

When asked whether he would also update the rates at street parking meters, which are governed by state laws that require revenue to be spent on nearby parking and transportation needs, Gloria said he's open to the idea.

"If we can take those revenues and invest them into our Transportation Department — in those neighborhoods that do have meters — so we're doing more road repair, more light repairs, etc., that would be one way to offset or mitigate potential reductions to necessary neighborhood service levels," Gloria said. "That would be something I would be extremely interested in."

Adjusting parking meter rates was also discussed at a meeting of the City Council's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee last week. Michael Zucchet, who leads the largest union of city employees, pointed out the current rate of $1.25 per hour is a small fraction of what private lots charge their customers. The city could double those rates in a matter of weeks, he said, and still offer drivers a discount.

"We should be looking at any new potential opportunities for revenue, like paid parking at the beach," Zucchet added. "And while that is not something that can be done by January because it involves the Coastal Commission, we should start now."

Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica said raising parking meter rates should be a no brainer.

"My office looked at parking fees over a year ago and found the potential to generate significant additional ongoing revenue up to, and possibly exceeding, $10 million a year," Modica said. "Given our current fiscal environment, this is something that should be pursued along with other potential revenue opportunities."

Among the belt-tightening measures announced by Gloria last week was a hiring freeze for nonessential staff. Zucchet questioned whether that would actually save the city any money.

"Are you freezing the hiring of parking enforcement officers?" Zucchet said. "Those positions generate $250,000. Thirty percent of them are vacant today — something we've been complaining about for years. If you just filled your parking enforcement officer positions, you could actually generate an additional $5 million in net revenue to the city."

KPBS asked the city to verify Zucchet's claims but did not receive a response by deadline.