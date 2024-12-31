Give Now
Economy

Minimum car insurance coverage requirements are going up in California

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published December 31, 2024 at 5:57 PM PST
Cars drive along the National City Mile of Cars auto mall, May 28, 2020.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Cars drive along the National City Mile of Cars auto mall, May 28, 2020.

Starting January 1st, the minimum car insurance coverage for California drivers is doubling.

Under Senate Bill 1107, the Protect California Drivers Act, the new coverage minimums are:

  • $30,000 for injury/death to one person.
  • $60,000 for injury/death to more than one person.
  • $15,000 for damage to property. 

Insurance carriers may have already adjusted the coverage that goes into effect January 1st, but drivers should confirm with their insurance carrier.

"It's very important for people to reach out to their insurance company to make those adjustments," said Gianella Ghiglino with the Auto Club of Southern California. "Insurance prices... vary by person. It depends on your own driving record or your vehicle."

SB 1107 was passed in 2022 as the first increase in liability minimums since 1967.

Economy
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
