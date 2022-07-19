National University merger offers students more advanced degrees

San Diego-based National University has announced a merger — that means a bigger student body and more advanced degrees for those students.

National is merging with Northcentral University, an institution offering exclusively online master’s degree and doctoral programs.

“As our country continues to grapple with rapidly changing workforce needs and a new round of economic uncertainty, colleges and universities face a new imperative to deliver educational offerings that are affordable, accessible, and tightly aligned with the needs of the labor market,” said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, interim president of National University and chancellor of the National University system.

With the consolidation of both schools, National University will eventually grow to become a fully-online institution serving approximately 45,000 students across the country.

Right now about 24,000 or 80% of National’s students attend virtual classes.

The university was founded by U.S. veterans in 1971 as a private non-profit organization. It is known for flexible class schedules and affordable tuition targeting working adults.

The school is also predicting cost savings with the consolidation.

"We will have one set of management, one set of faculty and student services combined," Cunningham said, "that will increase the level of student support and faculty engagement, while reducing the cost of tuition to our students.”