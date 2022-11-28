Low-cost computers available for sale to South County families

Families in the South County have a chance to purchase low-cost computers next weekend as the holiday season gets underway.

The San Diego County Office of Education is partnered with the non-profit Computers-2-Kids,offering refurbished desktop, laptop, and tablet devices loaded with educational software for as little as $100.

“Students that aren’t online are at a disadvantage, and students that don’t have powerful computers are at a disadvantage, and this program helps level that,” said Alicia Gallegos Butters, SDCOE director of educational technology innovation.

The core-series computers are different brands collected from corporate and individual donors. They have been scrubbed and refurbished.

Cheri Pierre is the CEO of Computers-2-Kids. She said this opportunity is designed to close the digital divide in marginalized communities. Students and their parents can benefit.

“We want to make sure that the systems these kids or these adults are getting are as nice as what their neighbors have. We want them to feel as equally empowered,” Pierre said.

Pre-registration for this Saturday’s event is at capacity. Walk-ups will be accommodated as supplies last.

San Diego County Office of Education 96,000 computer devices have been distributed by Computers2Kids since the COVID shut down in March 2020. That includes low-income families in San Diego County and across the U.S.

Families can also contact Computers-2-Kids directly to apply to purchase a low-cost device when more are available. Contact them at 858-200-9788.

The drive-thru computer sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon on December 3, 2022, at Chula Vista High School, 820 Fourth Ave. in Chula Vista, 91911. Debit, credit cards, and cash are accepted.