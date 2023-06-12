SDEA union leaders, district trustees announce historic contract vote results

Unionized educators and board trustees celebrated a historic new contract with the San Diego Unified School District.

In a joint news conference Monday outside Hoover High School, leaders of the San Diego Education Association (SDEA) confirmed that 98% of its members voted “yes” to the deal that includes the largest pay raise ever.

"None of this would have been possible without a school board that shares our union's commitment to securing more resources and strengthening practices to better serve the highest need student population in our county," said Kyle Weinberg, SDEA president.

More than 5,400 ballots were cast last week by SDEA members, including classroom teachers, counselors, librarians, therapists and other educators.

Several teachers joined the news conference.

"As teachers and educators, we've earned (the raise)," said Da-Thoa Tina Luu. "With resources being so scarce, with so many of us working multiple side gigs just to make ends meet, this has not been living, it is surviving."

Luu is a veteran teacher of 27 years, most recently she taught culinary arts at Hoover.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Kyle Weinberg (far left), president of the San Diego Education Association stands with other union members outside Hoover High School, Monday, for a joint news conference with trustees from the San Diego Unified School District, San Diego, Calif., June 12, 2023.

The historic contract was negotiated for almost the past year. In the end, it included a 15% pay raise over two years. The agreement also doubles maternity leave to six weeks, continues fully paid family health benefits, and increases the number of elementary school counselors and full-time nurses on many campuses.

"With the agreement, we're on our way to being able to tell young people you can pursue a career as an educator and still be able to raise a family in a place like San Diego at the same time, " said Board Trustee Richard Barrera.

Barrera said the contract allows a first-year teacher to make $64,000 a year, a teacher in the middle of their career will have a salary of $105,000, and veteran teachers can make up to $124,000 annually.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Lamont Jackson congratulated trustees and union members for their successful collaboration.

"What we are showing time and time again is that all things are possible when we do it together," Jackson said.

The school board will ratify the agreement at its June 20 meeting, activating it in time for the next school year.