Education

San Diego Unified now accepting priority applications for choice schools

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT
San Diego Unified employees assist families in person or online in navigating the school choice enrollment program, San Diego, Calif., October 13, 2023.
Michael Murad
/
San Diego Unified School District
San Diego Unified employees assist families in person or online in navigating the school choice enrollment program, San Diego, Calif., October 13, 2023.

Families in the San Diego Unified School District have until Nov. 15 to submit priority applications for their children to attend campuses other than their neighborhood school.

The district says the Choice Schools program is designed to find the best fit for a student to succeed.

Why it matters

According to district officials, this year's priority application process is especially competitive because of the new state mandate offering universal Transitional Kindergarten to a growing number of 4-year-olds.

Parents are advised to pre-enroll their child in their neighborhood school in addition to applying for Choice for the best chance at an offer of enrollment.

By the numbers

Almost 10,000 applications come in every fall, with an 80% chance of being accepted at one of your top three choices, according to Marceline Marques, the district’s operations support officer in charge of the process.

"Statistically, we do see that when children are able to be accepted via choice into a school that supports a particular interest or focus, it really helps them to be more successful as adults," Marques said.

Closer look

Students outside San Diego Unified and those attending private and charter schools can also apply for up to three schools of their choice anywhere in the district.

Transportation to a Choice School is only guaranteed for students with special needs who have that requirement and in some other specific circumstances. More information is available on the San Diego Unified website.

M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
