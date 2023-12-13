The USS Midway becomes a classroom for San Diego student welders

The fall semester ended aboard the USS Midway Wednesday for some student welders from the San Diego College of Continuing Education.

Eight students in a pilot program have had three days of campus classroom instruction each week since early October. On Wednesday, they went aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier to do six hours of much-needed repairs and preservation work.

Andrea Jarvis is about a year into her welding education. She is a single mother providing for her two children and following in the footsteps of her late father.

“It’s a passion for me. It’s a constant ever-growing trade and I like working with metal. It’s like sewing with fire," Jarvis said. She has hopes of becoming a professional welder on a pipeline or maybe working on the chassis of race cars.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Student welders work on a new pedestrian guardrail on the USS Midway. The steel railing replaced a disintegrating rope safety net, San Diego, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023

The pilot program was initiated by the Midway’s management. It’s considered a win-win for the aging ship.

“The benefit for the students being on the Midway is they’re exposed to an environment we can’t recreate in the lab. They work on projects we can’t simulate that offer them real-world hands-on training," said Brad Dorschel, the master welder instructor. He is also the program chairman for all skilled and tech trades.

Jake Hughes, 24, wants a career welding underwater. He is looking to his family’s legacy for inspiration as he continues his training.

“My grandfather was an electrician. My father did construction. I was raised around a lot of tools. I like to think I’m mixing the two. Both of them aren’t with us anymore. I’d like to think they’d approve," he said.

The pilot program on the Midway has been so successful it will continue into the new year. The initial cohort of eight students will be expanded to 14 starting in January.

Andrea Jarvis is already a success with her kids.



“My kids are so proud. They go to school and they’re like 'My mommy’s a welder!'" she said.