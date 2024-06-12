San Diego Unified students 'Level Up' for learning this summer

Thousands of San Diego Unified School District students return to campuses across the county Wednesday.

They are enrolled in the Level Up summer enrichment program.

The program was created in 2021 by the district in partnership with the San Diego Foundation.

The Board of Trustees used federal COVID-19 money and a creative funding plan to launch the enrichment learning model at 49 elementary and middle schools.

This summer, $9 million will pay for 24,000 students to enhance their summer with academics and social and emotional learning.

“We want to provide these opportunities for them to really grow and unlock the genius in them to see themselves doing something with an opportunity they wouldn’t otherwise have," said Tobie Pace, senior director of San Diego Unified School District's Extended Learning Opportunities.

Classes include everything from music to sports to field trips to the San Diego Zoo. The activities are offered by nearly 50 local nonprofit organizations.

Trinity Theatre Company is one of the community organizations. Students will be exposed to musical theater and the company's summer production of "Matilda."

M.G. Perez / KPBS Sean Paul Boyd (right), artistic director for Trinity Theatre Company, poses with students on June 11, 2024 in San Diego, Calif. Trinity is producing the musical "Matilda" this summer and supporting students in the district's Level Up enrichment program.

Priority enrollment was given to children from low-income families, foster youth, unhoused kids and students with special needs.

Trinity Theatre Artistic Director Sean Paul Boyd is ready to support all of them.

“Instead of saying we’re going to work against this, we’re going to work with it. We want that unique difference to be part of our storytelling," Boyd said.

Eden Levy, 13, has performed with the Trinity troupe since third grade. She’s excited the company will share the magic of musical theatre with students who may have never experienced it before.

“You feel very welcomed in the community, and you feel like you have a family you’re learning from. Then, you get to perform in front of everyone," she said.

During a press conference at Monroe Clark Middle School Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson said, "Our students … not only need it … but they deserve these opportunities."

There are still a few openings for middle school students. Parents who are interested in signing up their child can call (858) 810-7310. The program is free.