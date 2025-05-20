Give Now
Education

San Diego Unified warns families about TikTok Chromebook challenge

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:36 PM PDT
Screengrabs of TikTok videos of the Chromebook Challenge are shown in this undated image.
@aris_corte_kllll, @lemondinos
/
TikTok
Videos of the Chromebook Challenge are being posted on social media platforms like TikTok by students.

At least 16 students in the San Diego Unified School District have damaged their school-issued laptops as part of a TikTok trend known as the "Chromebook Challenge," prompting district officials to ask families for help in stopping what they call a troubling trend.

Why it matters

  • San Diego Unified issues new Chromebooks to students in second, sixth and ninth grades
  • The district said the 16 incidents occurred at three different schools
  • Each Chromebook costs about $450 to replace

Closer look

The challenge involves inserting sharp objects — such as paper clips or pencil lead — into the USB ports of Chromebooks, which can cause the devices to spark or smoke.

Morse High School senior Joseph Cruz, a student school board member, urged his peers not to participate.

“It’s wasteful, dangerous, and everyone loses. I’m highly advising my classmates to not join in on this careless trend. We’re better than this,” Cruz wrote in a statement.

Discipline to students taking part in this trend is being handled at the school level.

Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
