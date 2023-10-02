Free Ride Day returns Oct. 4 to MTS and NCTD

Public transit across San Diego County will be free on Wednesday as the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District celebrate Free Ride Day.

The day, Oct. 4, coincides with California Clean Air Day , when the state tries to raise awareness about air pollution and encourage residents to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

On-road transportation remains the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in San Diego. San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who chairs the MTS board, said at a press conference Monday morning that replacing car trips with public transit is a powerful tool to fight climate change.

"From our all-electric trolley system to eliminating our use of diesel buses, and now a commitment to have a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040, we want not only to reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled in our region but to do so with low- to zero-emissions," Whitburn said.

The roughly one-hour ride on the COASTER train from Sante Fe Depot to Oceanside normally costs $6.50, or $13 for a round trip. Vista City Councilmember Corinna Contreras, who sits on the NCTD board, said Free Ride Day is a good opportunity for people unfamiliar with the transit system to give it a try.

"If you're curious about public transit, Oct. 4 is the best time to not only celebrate Clean Air Day but to take transit to somewhere maybe that you've never been," Contreras said.

MTS and NCTD have made efforts in recent years to improve their fare payment system. Two years ago, the agencies adopted the PRONTO system, which includes a feature called fare capping. This allows passengers to pay as they go without having to guess whether a daily or monthly pass will be worth the cost.

Last month, MTS board members voted to allow fare payment with credit cards and virtual wallets such as Apple Pay. NCTD board members are expected to follow suit later this month.