In University City, San Diego declares higher density is better for the environment

San Diego is seeking more high-density housing in University City in an effort to shorten commute distances for the tens of thousands of people who work in the neighborhood but don't live there.

Last week, city planning officials unveiled the latest draft update to the University Community Plan . The proposal would allow some of the highest density housing in San Diego outside of downtown, mostly clustered around the six Blue Line trolley stations that opened two and a half years ago.

The city also released a draft environmental impact report for the proposed zoning changes. It concluded that the highest density option for University City was the "environmentally superior alternative" because it would shorten average commute distances and allow more people to live within walking distance of the trolley.

UCSD student Leana Cortez said more high-density apartments around the trolley stations would enable more of her peers to live near campus, at a time when student housing is in short supply.

"By maximizing the recent transit investments in University City such as the Blue Line, and orienting development around it, I think a lot of young professionals and students can actually remain in the city and not get priced out," Cortez said.

It's a different story in southern University City. Most of the neighborhood south of Rose Canyon would still be restricted to single-family homes and duplexes — a concession to homeowners who objected to an earlier proposal that would have allowed a mix of single-family homes and townhomes.

The city is proposing to allow medium-density apartments around the intersections of Regents Road and Governor Drive and Genesee Avenue and Governor Drive. The properties that could be redeveloped include gas stations, shopping centers and a church.

Jennifer Martin-Roff, a volunteer with the group Help Save UC, said the group had asked the city to impose stricter regulations on density, height and parking in the areas of southern University City targeted for redevelopment.

"Help Save UC is disappointed that the city appears to have rejected all of our proposals after several years of engagement despite claiming to desire community input," Martin-Roff said.

The public has until April 29 to comment on the draft University Community Plan.