‘Nothing will be protected’ — how California environmentalists killed a plan to fast-track ‘green’ energy

Power companies, racing to meet the state’s ambitious clean-energy goals, are asking lawmakers for some relief from California’s signature environmental protection law so they can upgrade their transmission lines, including at state parks.

The bill’s author, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, said to tackle climate change, power companies need to be able to connect solar fields and wind turbines to an upgraded energy grid faster and without as many bureaucratic hurdles.

“Achieving these goals will require unprecedented construction of this infrastructure to provide reliable, renewable energy to electrify our homes, commercial buildings and transportation,” Garcia, a Democrat from Coachella, told the Senate’s Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee, last week. “And that’s going to require some bold moves in the policy space.”

Supporters of Garcia’s Assembly Bill 3238, which is being heard today by the Senate’s Environmental Quality Committee, say streamlining the state permitting process for electrical grid upgrades is sorely needed since California’s sweeping plan to end its dependence on fossil fuels by 2045 would increase electricity consumption by as much as 68%. That would put an immense strain on the state’s already blackout-prone energy grid. As it stands, large-scale grid upgrades regularly take five or more years to plan and build, due to the lengthy environmental review process, they say.

But major environmental groups are fighting the bill to change the California Environmental Quality Act. The debate is an example of a broader tension bedeviling California officials and those across the country as they try to get more clean energy projects up and running amid a climate crisis.

The same rules that helped environmental groups fight development and polluters in the past are now often used to delay energy projects necessary to wean the country – and California – off dirty fossil fuels.

“Efficiencies should not equal weakening core environmental protections.” Kim Delfino, lobbyist representing Defenders of Wildlife and the California Native Plant Society

Environmentals fear fast-tracking environmental reviews would lead to power companies trampling fragile landscapes in the rush to make the grid bigger. They’re particularly concerned about state parks that currently have smaller power poles and lines that utilities would like to upgrade into massive, unsightly energy towers.

“We know how imperative it is for our state and planet to transition to clean energy as quickly as possible,” Kim Delfino, a lobbyist representing Defenders of Wildlife and the California Native Plant Society told the committee. “However, efficiencies should not equal weakening core environmental protections.”

Reforming CEQA isn’t easy

The opposition to Garcia’s bill, which has 12 bipartisan co-authors, also illustrates the fierce pushback to even small reforms to the California Environmental Quality Act – something that’s befuddled the Legislature and governors for years.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown once called reforming the act “the Lord’s work,” but he wasn’t able to pass substantial reforms. His successor, Gov. Gavin Newson, has made cutting delays from “green tape” a priority, and he also has tried to tackle CEQA. Last year, his office supported a package of bills and created a “strike team” with a goal of speeding up CEQA.

Advocates for CEQA reform say that since former Gov. Ronald Reagan signed it, the law intended to protect the environment from harmful pollution and large-scale industrial development is now regularly used to kill or delay for years much-needed projects, from affordable housing to green-energy infrastructure.

As it stands, CEQA (pronounced “see-kwa”) requires developers to pay for an environmental impact report that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take years to complete.

“If we are truly in a climate crisis, then we need to behave as if we are in one.” Erica Martin, San Diego Gas & Electric

The analyses, sometimes thousands of pages of impenetrable legal and scientific jargon, have to consider a number of potential harms to wildlife and people. That includes pollution, construction traffic, noise, urban blight and a project’s impact on recreation. The reports must offer a range of alternatives that would mitigate any possible damage.

If an agency approves a report and moves the project forward, the law allows environmental groups, local organizations and other opponents to then comb through the document looking for flaws that can be used in a lawsuit. Those lawsuits can take years to make their way through the courts.

Garcia’s office said CEQA reviews have become a major barrier to upgrading the state’s energy grid. His office cited one 117-mile Southern California powerline project that took five years for officials to review. It had an 11,000-page impact report that evaluated over 100 project “alternatives.” That same project required 70 permits issued by more than two dozen different agencies.

Are state parks threatened?

Garcia’s bill is in response to a settlement reached last year between the state’s three largest investor-owned public utilities – Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric — and some environmentalists and clean-energy groups.

The settlement called for changes to the way the California Public Utilities Commission issues permits for electrical transmission lines. The bill would take the settlement’s recommendation to make the commission the lead CEQA permitting agency for electrical grid infrastructure projects.

The commission would be required to conduct reviews within 270 days, which Garcia’s office says would shave up to two years off the process.

And instead of having other state and local agencies conduct separate CEQA reviews for the entire length of a powerline project, they’d only be obligated to conduct a review for the portion that crosses their jurisdictions. Garcia’s office said that would eliminate up to three years of delays.

Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Network via Reuters Visitors walk among a field of flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County on March 28, 2024.

Visitors walk among a field of flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County on March 28, 2024. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA Today Network via Reuters Garcia told the committee last week those provisions would eliminate bureaucratic duplication “while still ensuring the opportunity for environmental review.”

But a key sticking point for environmentalists is how the bill would exempt power grid upgrades from CEQA on state owned-lands, particularly at California’s parks.

Garcia’s bill would eliminate CEQA reviews for infrastructure upgrades that require a utility to acquire state lands immediately adjacent to existing “right of way” already used for power lines and other energy infrastructure. His office said the actual construction of new transmission towers and other electrical equipment on state property would still require a CEQA review.

Environmentalists such as Brianna Fordem, executive director of the Anza-Borrego Foundation, worry that the upgrades will destroy huge stretches of state parks.

Fordem told the committee last week that Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County alone has “hundreds of miles of existing rights of ways” that will be “the path of least resistance for hundreds of 200-foot towers permanently scarring our campgrounds, our hiking trails, our sacred cultural preserves, endangered wildlife habitat, dark night skies and more.”

“Nothing,” she said, “will be protected.”

Bill sails through, despite opposition

The state’s major utilities companies, however, contend that the bill is critical to meeting the state’s clean-energy goals.

“If we are truly in a climate crisis, then we need to behave as if we are in one,” San Diego Gas & Electric’s Erica Martin told the committee last week. “The existing process for approval to construct electric infrastructure is duplicative, lengthy and costly.”

Those arguments have given the bill momentum, despite environmental opposition.

It sailed through the Assembly this spring with only one lawmaker, San Ramon Democratic Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, voting “no,” according to the Digital Democracy database. She declined to comment, according to her spokesperson.

The Senate utilities and energy committee also passed the bill last week without anyone voting against it. The committee’s Democratic chairperson, Sen. Steven Bradford of Inglewood, said his experience working for a utility informed his vote.

Kristian Carreon / CalMatters State Sen. Steven Bradford speaks during a Q-and-A session at the State of Black California Tour at Crawford High School in San Diego on June 15, 2024.

State Sen. Steven Bradford speaks during a Q-and-A session at the State of Black California Tour at Crawford High School in San Diego on June 15, 2024. Photo by Kristian Carreon for CalMatters He’s a former public affairs manager for Southern California Edison, and he said he saw environmental groups support an energy project only to be “absolutely opposed” to building the transmission lines to make it functional. He said he saw the same thing happen to a San Diego Gas & Electric project.

“Both of those projects were delayed almost five years and added billions of dollars to the cost,” Bradford told the committee. “At the same time, we set all these arbitrary goals of when we’re going to have this renewable power, but we’re failing to build the infrastructure that’s necessary to deliver the power where it’s needed.”

