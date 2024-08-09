San Diego cargo bike riders organize to help community when disasters hit

When disasters hit and the roads are not passable, rescuing those in need can be impossible. But San Diego entrepreneur Brian Hoffman is trying to change that by building a more resilient community of cargo bike riders.

“The bicycle is really the ideal tool to get around town when, when you don't have, you know, fuel. When the roads are blocked,” Hoffman said.

In 2011 the Haitian earthquake inspired a Portland Oregon bicycle mechanic named Mike Cobb to create a cargo bike race that simulates supply runs during a natural disaster called The Disaster Relief Trials.

“In 2011 there was the earthquake in Haiti, and then also the, the earthquake in Japan that, you know, basically decimated those islands and left millions of people homeless and, you know, killed a lot of people,” Hoffman said.

Saturday, August 10, will be San Diego’s first Disaster Relief Trial and Resilience Fair.

"It starts in North Park. It goes up to normal heights,” Hoffman said.

The race starts at 8 a.m. at the North Park Mini Park, on 29th Street one block South of University. The route will go through the UpTown area and into South Park. Along the way racers will have to stop at checkpoints to pick up supplies, including food, blankets, soap, water (weighing 50 pounds), two raw eggs meant to simulate sensitive medications and a wooden pallet. Altogether, the supplies will weigh more than 120 pounds.

Adam Deutsch has trained for a disaster. His day job is teaching English at Grossmont College.

“Most people don't think about biking to the grocery store, let alone how they would handle something catastrophic that compromises the ability for emergency vehicles to get around,” Deutsch said.

And for Hoffman, while the event is a great chance to sharpen some skills, it’s about more than just that.

“It’s really about building community. It's about, you know, knowing your neighbors,” he said.

