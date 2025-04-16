Tijuana River named second most endangered river as South Bay leaders declare new emergency

Near the south end of Saturn Boulevard in Nestor, foam clouds float on top of the Tijuana River and the smell of rotten eggs fills the air. Levels of hydrogen sulfide, a gas produced by sewage, have been higher in the area than usual since April 9 due to hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater flowing into the river from Mexico.

The Tijuana River is the second most endangered river in the country according to a report published Wednesday by the National environmental advocacy organization American Rivers.

The report authors cite the ongoing border sewage crisis as the reason for the river's placement at the top of the list. They say protecting communities and ensuring clean water is a matter of national responsibility. They are calling on the Trump administration to, “act decisively to declare a federal emergency to address this public health crisis.”

Imperial Beach leaders are calling for a new local emergency to address the cross-border sewage crisis. Imperial Beach Councilman Mitch McKay planned to introduce a resolution at Wednesday night’s city council meeting, renewing the city’s local emergency declaration.

"We're tired of the complaining. We're tired of the studying. You know, the pollution is in our air. It's in our water, in our soil. It's time to do something, to move forward," McKay said. "Within the context of that resolution, are 11 actionable items. Some of them are actionable at our level, at a city level, at a community level, both in Imperial Beach, Coronado, Chula Vista. Nestor here. Also, there's several recommendations and actions that go all the way up to the executive branch."

The resolution notes wastewater pollution flowing across the border has forced closures of south bay beaches for swimming and recreation continuously since 2021.

"The presence of pollution is creating unsafe conditions for residents and visitors who live, work, or recreate in the Tijuana River Valley and may come in contact with contaminated water," the resolution says.

"It is a plumbing issue, but it's also a political will issue. And we're again appealing to the highest level in our land, to the executive branch to say, 'Hey, you guys have the power. Through executive order, through enforcement of current treaties or agreements, minutes — as they call them — to, to make these things happen,'" McKay said.

The resolution comes after about a week after an estimated 5 million gallons a day of cross-border sewage began flowing into the Tijuana River and the resulting hydrogen sulfide gas began fouling the air in the South Bay.

County of San Diego health officials advise affected residents to limit their outdoor activities when odors are bothersome, keep doors closed and use an air purifier.

