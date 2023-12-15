Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Rady Children's Hospital's emergency room busy ahead of the holidays

By Matt Hoffman / Health Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM PST
"Emergency department check-in" sign posted outside of the Rady Children's Hospital emergency room, June 8, 2021.
Roland Lizarondo
"Emergency department check-in" sign posted outside of the Rady Children's Hospital emergency room, June 8, 2021.

Since October, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been rising and officials with Rady Children's Hospital are seeing more kids coming in with respiratory illnesses.

"We’re really busy — there’s no doubt about it," said Dr. John Bradley, medical director for infectious diseases at Rady. "RSV is here, like gangbusters."

Bradley said the hospital is used to ramping up during respiratory virus season in the winter and are managing.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Why it matters

The total number of RSV cases is not as high as this time last year, but it is more than the previous three years. Bradley said RSV can cause severe inflammation of the lungs.

"Anytime a parent sees their child — particularly a very young child under two —having difficulty breathing you get really worried and send them into the emergency room," Bradley said.

Bradley said Rady has children currently hospitalized with the flu, RSV and whooping cough.

By the numbers

San Diego County's latest respiratory virus surveillance report shows kids aged four and under have made up the majority of RSV cases since September. Kids four and under also account for the majority of visits to the emergency room for respiratory symptoms. RSV found in wastewater testing has gradually been increasing.

Looking ahead

RSV can also have serious implications for older, high-risk adults. Bradley said to be careful with parties and gatherings this holiday season.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"It can cause the same intense inflammation in your lungs and if you have underlying heart disease or lung disease — it can be catastrophic," Bradley said.

Since July there have been three RSV deaths, one was reported this week. They have all been in people ages 65 and over.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Health KidsParenting
Matt Hoffman
I am a general assignment reporter. In addition to covering the latest news and issues that are relevant to the San Diego community, I like to dig deeper to find the voices and perspectives that other media often miss.
See stories by Matt Hoffman
Have a tip or a story idea? Send it my way

Explore KPBS' Parents Hub
This is the place to find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News