Rady Children's Hospital's emergency room busy ahead of the holidays

Since October, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been rising and officials with Rady Children's Hospital are seeing more kids coming in with respiratory illnesses.

"We’re really busy — there’s no doubt about it," said Dr. John Bradley, medical director for infectious diseases at Rady. "RSV is here, like gangbusters."

Bradley said the hospital is used to ramping up during respiratory virus season in the winter and are managing.



Why it matters

The total number of RSV cases is not as high as this time last year, but it is more than the previous three years. Bradley said RSV can cause severe inflammation of the lungs.

"Anytime a parent sees their child — particularly a very young child under two —having difficulty breathing you get really worried and send them into the emergency room," Bradley said.

Bradley said Rady has children currently hospitalized with the flu, RSV and whooping cough.



By the numbers

San Diego County's latest respiratory virus surveillance report shows kids aged four and under have made up the majority of RSV cases since September. Kids four and under also account for the majority of visits to the emergency room for respiratory symptoms. RSV found in wastewater testing has gradually been increasing.



Looking ahead

RSV can also have serious implications for older, high-risk adults. Bradley said to be careful with parties and gatherings this holiday season.

"It can cause the same intense inflammation in your lungs and if you have underlying heart disease or lung disease — it can be catastrophic," Bradley said.

Since July there have been three RSV deaths, one was reported this week. They have all been in people ages 65 and over.