Health

County urges vaccinations, testing for healthy holidays

By City News Service
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM PST
Coronavirus testing at the San Diego County lab, Feb. 28, 2020
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
Coronavirus testing is conducted at the San Diego County lab on Feb. 28, 2020.

With rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, County Health and Human Services is urging San Diegans to get vaccinated and tested.

The department says vaccinations remain the best protection against COVID-19 and the flu and are widely available at local pharmacies or through medical providers. Vaccines are also available at county public health clinics.

"Staying current on your vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting sick," Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten said. "It's not too late to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines as these viruses have not yet peaked this season."

Doctors can prescribe medications to help people from getting severely sick, especially older adults or people with underlying medical conditions.

Everyone ages 6 months and older is eligible for the updated COVID-19 vaccine regardless of prior vaccination history, as long as it has been two months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

The flu vaccine is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older, especially people at higher risk for getting seriously ill, including young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with certain health conditions.

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, can cause grave illness in young children and older adults with medical preconditions. Pregnant people and those 60 years-plus should talk with their doctor about whether the RSV vaccine is right for them.

Other precautions to protect against getting sick include:

  • Cleaning hands thoroughly and often.
  • Stay away from sick people.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Wear facial covering especially in crowded indoor settings.
  • Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces.

