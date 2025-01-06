Give Now
International

Canada's Justin Trudeau says he will resign as party leader and prime minister

By Bill Chappell
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:22 AM PST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on Dec. 20, 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.
Dave Chan
/
AFP via Getty Images
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on Dec. 20, 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to resign on Monday after loud calls from within his own party to step down. Ending weeks of speculation, Trudeau said he will no longer lead his Liberal Party but will remain in office until a successor is selected.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process," Trudeau told Canadians in an address from outside his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Trudeau said he has set the process in motion for a new election, adding that it is clear that "I cannot be the best option in that election."

Momentum for a Trudeau exit has built steadily since his deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, a close ally who also served as finance minister, resigned in stunning fashion on Dec. 16.

Trudeau has been prime minister for nearly a decade after winning office at just 43 years old. But his popularity has plummeted with Canadians who blame Trudeau for higher costs of living and other problems. His tenure has also been hit by a string of crises and missteps — and increasingly, his political allies have criticized his policies.

Taking a handful of questions from reporters, Trudeau defended his achievements in office, particularly his economic policies, saying he has worked to help Canada's middle class and to ease poverty. He repeatedly cited "internal battles" as the reason for his resignation, saying Parliament has been paralyzed for months.

This story will be updated.

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer, reporter and editor, and a leader on NPR's flagship digital news team. He has frequently contributed to NPR's audio and social media platforms, including hosting dozens of live shows online.
