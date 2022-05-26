Average San Diego County gas price drops slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Thursday to $6.018, one day after recording its largest decrease since April 26, eight-tenths of a cent.

The back-to-back decreases follow a run of 19 increases in 22 days totaling 24.9 cents to a record $6.028, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is a half-cent less than one week ago but 28.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.854 higher than one year ago. It has risen $1.262 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent for the second consecutive day to $4.60, its 15th record in 17 days.