Get ready to binge on San Diego Fringe

Fringe began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment.
In 1947, eight theater groups showed up uninvited at the Edinburgh International Festival and staged their shows on the fringe of the inaugural event. That bold act inspired the name and audacious spirit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Ten years ago, San Diego decided to follow the example of that spontaneous artistic movement and launched its own festival to offer artists an opportunity to perform their works uncensored and unjuried — and with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the artists.
The San Diego International Fringe Festival offers 11 days of sensory overload and wild diversity, with the opportunity to see local, national and international performers doing everything from dance to opera, Shakespeare to standup.
