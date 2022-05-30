Give Now
Get ready to binge on San Diego Fringe

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published May 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT

Fringe began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment.

In 1947, eight theater groups showed up uninvited at the Edinburgh International Festival and staged their shows on the fringe of the inaugural event. That bold act inspired the name and audacious spirit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Ten years ago, San Diego decided to follow the example of that spontaneous artistic movement and launched its own festival to offer artists an opportunity to perform their works uncensored and unjuried — and with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the artists.

The San Diego International Fringe Festival offers 11 days of sensory overload and wild diversity, with the opportunity to see local, national and international performers doing everything from dance to opera, Shakespeare to standup.

Read the stories:
Watch the videos:
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Fringe artist spotlight: Philip Magin and growing up at Fringe
6:08
hqdefault.jpg Playing
SD Fringe: Last chance to see Theatre Group Gumbo's Poop Dance
2:36
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Top SD Fringe Pick Preview: "Aftermath"
8:54
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Top SD Fringe Pick: Golden Corpse presents "Bones Abide"
4:15
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Fringe Preview: 'Turn Me On, Dead Man'
2:40
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Fringe Preview: Worst German Ever
2:05
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Top SD Fringe Pick: Mojalet Dance Collective's 'Slumber Zone'
4:29
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Top SD Fringe Pick: "Back to the Roaring 20s"
3:08
hqdefault.jpg Playing
Top SD Fringe Pick: Theatre Group Gumbo
1:32
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
