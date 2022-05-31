A Fringe geek's tips for navigating San Diego's wildest theater celebration

Tips on how to Fringe

As a veteran of navigating San Diego Fringe, here are eight tips on how to successfully Fringe.

💻 Visit the website. You can sort by venue, genre, country, rating or keywords so that you can assess which shows seem the most interesting.

🗒 Get with the spreadsheet. This is the single most helpful way to see what’s playing when and where, and if there are conflicts with other shows. There will be printed ones at the box office and an online version.

🎟️ Purchase your tickets (ranging in cost from free to a maximum of $10) and a Fringe tag — this is a one-time $5 festival fee (referred to as your Fringe Tag) to cover the organization's expenses as ticket sales go 100% to the artists.

📍 Know your environment. The home base is Balboa Park with its two venues of the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater and Centro Cultural de la Raza, so figure out where the venues are, where to park and where there’s food. And then make sure you know which shows are at which venues.

🍪 Pack a survival kit! Balboa Park is beautiful, but it has few easy, quick food options, especially if you are in a hurry between shows or attending after dark. The World Beat Center has delicious food and coffee, but only 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and I suggest calling in your order to speed things up. The Prado is pricey and not fast, and Panama 66 is downright slow — so not good if you only have a half hour to eat. Bring a jacket if you are starting early and going late, and wear comfy shoes in case you have to run between shows or to get food.

🚗 Pick a day to venture out from the Balboa Park home base to catch the single BYOV (or Bring Your Own Venue) show at the historic Les Girls or to just explore the park and museums.

💬 Talk to people. With multiple shows over 11 days, you can't see everything — although, at this year's scaled-back festival, you actually might! — and you don't want to miss a great show. Ask artists and Fringe-goers what they recommend you see and also what to avoid.

🦸 Be fearless! Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and just try something that you know nothing about or even something that might not appear to be your cup of tea. With shows being only $10 and less than an hour long, this is the best place to experiment.