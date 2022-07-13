Long-time voice of San Diego Padres honored by team

The San Diego Padres last Thursday inducted sportscaster Ted Leitner to the team’s Hall of Fame.

The legendary broadcaster served as the voice for the San Diego Padres for more than 40 years, before stepping away in 2021. Inducted along with former team president Larry Lucchino, Leitner is now part of a select list of franchise icons, many of whom he covered in his days behind the microphone.

He joined Midday Edition to talk more about the honor and his decision to retire from calling Padres games in 2021.

"It hurts. I miss it desperately," Leitner said.

"It was Christmas morning every single day. I never didn't want to go to work," he added. "So, of course, I don't care what you do for 41 years, you're going to miss it."