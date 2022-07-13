Give Now
Long-time voice of San Diego Padres honored by team

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT
TED 2.jpg
Courtesy of Ted Leitner
Ted Leitner giving his induction speech to the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame at Petco Park on July 7, 2022.

The San Diego Padres last Thursday inducted sportscaster Ted Leitner to the team’s Hall of Fame.

The legendary broadcaster served as the voice for the San Diego Padres for more than 40 years, before stepping away in 2021. Inducted along with former team president Larry Lucchino, Leitner is now part of a select list of franchise icons, many of whom he covered in his days behind the microphone.

He joined Midday Edition to talk more about the honor and his decision to retire from calling Padres games in 2021.

"It hurts. I miss it desperately," Leitner said.

"It was Christmas morning every single day. I never didn't want to go to work," he added. "So, of course, I don't care what you do for 41 years, you're going to miss it."

Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition.
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host.
